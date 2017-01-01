Free to Play
Play the first ever women's fantasy football game and we promise it will ALWAYS be free.
Use a budget of £100m to pick your very own "dream team" from the Women's Super League.
Play against friends, family, colleagues or create a 'League of Our Own' online community.
You team scores points according to how well each footballer performs in real life.
Each week a prize is awarded to the top point scorer, provided by sponsors of women's football.
Whether you're watching at home, out with friends or playing in the match yourself - you can play anywhere.
Struggling to follow your favourite WSL team on match day? Don't worry, we'll keep you updated throughout.
An easy way to keep in touch with old friends and make new ones who love WSL just as much as you do.
Need a better WSL fix? We've got a one-stop shop of live results, tables and news dedicated to WSL.