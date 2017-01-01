WSL Fantasy Football

We're giving away limited access to become one of the first ever players of Fantasy Football for the Women's Super League.

So what is Fantasy Football?



Pick Your Squad

Use a budget of £100m to pick your very own "dream team" from the Women's Super League.

Create and Join Leagues

Play against friends, family, colleagues or create a 'League of Our Own' online community.

Score Points

You team scores points according to how well each footballer performs in real life.

#ThisGirlCan... play Fantasy Football

Free to Play

Play the first ever women's fantasy football game and we promise it will ALWAYS be free.

Win Prizes

Each week a prize is awarded to the top point scorer, provided by sponsors of women's football.

Second-Screen Experience

Whether you're watching at home, out with friends or playing in the match yourself - you can play anywhere.

Live Scores & Updates

Struggling to follow your favourite WSL team on match day? Don't worry, we'll keep you updated throughout.

Play with Friends

An easy way to keep in touch with old friends and make new ones who love WSL just as much as you do.

Get Closer to the Action

Need a better WSL fix? We've got a one-stop shop of live results, tables and news dedicated to WSL.

Full Season of Fun

Tweak your team as often as you like. Pick your starting 11 and choose your captain (to earn double points). Not happy with your team? Then make transfers and trades with other managers until you have your perfect team.

Improve your WSL Knowledge

Are you new to WSL or maybe you've struggled to find a good source for WSL news? This will soon change. By simply playing the game you'll soon know every player, every fixture and the rising stars of WSL.

Join & Grow the WSL Community

Fantasy Football has helped grow the EPL into the juggernaut that it is today. EPL fans constantly talk, plan and brag about the weekly fixtures (both real and fantasy). Imagine having all this for the WSL whilst playing with friends.

Sign up for Early Access



FA WSL

WSL News

Find us on